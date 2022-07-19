Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,357 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

