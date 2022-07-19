Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.