Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

