JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $153.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 64,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

