Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.