iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 81,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

