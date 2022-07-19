Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

APO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

