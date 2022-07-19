DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.39 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in DaVita by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

