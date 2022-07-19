Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 392,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

