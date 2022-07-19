DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

