Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

