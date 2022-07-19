DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,757 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.