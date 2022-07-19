DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

ELS stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

