DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

