General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

GM stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

