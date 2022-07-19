Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Progressive Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

