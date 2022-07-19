Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

