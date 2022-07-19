Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

