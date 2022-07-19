Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $110.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.