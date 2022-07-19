MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MFA opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.