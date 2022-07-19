3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Mizuho

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.15.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

