NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $3.89 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.