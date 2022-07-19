NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.
NU Stock Performance
NYSE:NU opened at $3.89 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Trading of NU
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.