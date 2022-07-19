New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.66 on Monday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,028,732 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,635,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

