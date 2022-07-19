Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $42.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.75.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

