Morgan Stanley Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $111.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.29.

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Oshkosh has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,268,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

