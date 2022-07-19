Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

MLI opened at $54.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,966,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

