Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Trading Down 1.2 %

Rollins stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.