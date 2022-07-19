Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 880 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $256,380.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

