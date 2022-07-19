Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 45.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

