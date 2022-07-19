Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

