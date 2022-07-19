Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

