Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 107,551 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,709,706. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

