Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.30.

Crown Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCK opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

