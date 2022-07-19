AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.