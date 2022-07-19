CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

