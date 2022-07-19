Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $416.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $452.00 to $416.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.94.

DE stock opened at $297.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

