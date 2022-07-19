Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

