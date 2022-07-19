FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBP opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

