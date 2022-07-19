Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 346,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 747,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Tufin Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $169,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

