Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.