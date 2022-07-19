Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Cineplex Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

