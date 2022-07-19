Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreases By 21.0%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 41,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

AMD stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

