Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

