Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $12,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

