Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.4 %

AGYS opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

