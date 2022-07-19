iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 172,666 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

