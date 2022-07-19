SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SD opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

