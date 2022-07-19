Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,313 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eGain were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in eGain by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eGain by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in eGain by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of 326.33 and a beta of 0.42. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

