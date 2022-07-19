Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.