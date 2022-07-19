XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

